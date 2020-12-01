1/1
Stephen Joseph Gilbert SOUCY
SOUCY, Stephen Joseph Gilbert: On Sunday, November 22, 2020, our beloved Steve Soucy suffered a heart attack and passed away. Steve has left behind the love of his life, Julie; his children Jacob, Jackson and Jayla; his brothers Shawn, Scott, and Serge; as well as his father, Gilbert and his partner Marcelle; and many other family, friends, and musical colleagues. Steve was an accomplished award-winning keyboardist, producer, arranger, engineer for the past 50+years. Steve was a pillar of our community, and he will be sorely missed. For more about his life, to donate to the Go Fund Me set up in his honour, or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
