GOODMAN, Steven Kent: 60 years old, of Penticton, BC, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2019. Steven was born in Prince Albert, SK, lived in St. Albert, AB, and moved to Penticton, BC in 2014. Steven worked in logging, paving and the operation and maintenance of heavy equipment, retiring from Ledcor in 2014. Steven is survived by his brother Stacey (Karen) Goodman of St. Albert, AB, his sister Rhonda (John) Reynen of Penticton, BC and numerous nieces and nephews. Steven is preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Esther Goodman. Our brother was someone who gave us lots to remember, to laugh about, to be grateful for, to love. He lived his life his own unique way. He will be in our hearts forever, and missed every day. As per Steve's request, there will be no services.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 7, 2019