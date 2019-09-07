Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven GOODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Kent GOODMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Kent GOODMAN Obituary
GOODMAN, Steven Kent: 60 years old, of Penticton, BC, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2019. Steven was born in Prince Albert, SK, lived in St. Albert, AB, and moved to Penticton, BC in 2014. Steven worked in logging, paving and the operation and maintenance of heavy equipment, retiring from Ledcor in 2014. Steven is survived by his brother Stacey (Karen) Goodman of St. Albert, AB, his sister Rhonda (John) Reynen of Penticton, BC and numerous nieces and nephews. Steven is preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Esther Goodman. Our brother was someone who gave us lots to remember, to laugh about, to be grateful for, to love. He lived his life his own unique way. He will be in our hearts forever, and missed every day. As per Steve's request, there will be no services.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.