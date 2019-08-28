Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summerland Funeral Home
13205 Rosedale Avenue
Summerland, BC V0H 1Z0
250-494-7752
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Summerland Funeral Home
13205 Rosedale Avenue
Summerland, BC V0H 1Z0
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan MACGREGOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Louisa Livinia MACGREGOR


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Louisa Livinia MACGREGOR Obituary
MACGREGOR, Susan Louisa Livinia: May 9, 1926 - August 18, 2019 Susan MacGregor, born Susan Louisa Livinia Perkins in Princeton BC on May 9, 1926, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Summerland on August 18, 2019 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husband, Dugal; daughter, Melody; and son, Lorne. Susan is survived by one daughter, Merrilee; three sons, Bruce, Wade, and Gordon; and their wives, Linda, Susan, and Lara; plus eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a large extended family in British Columbia and around the world. Susan often said how proud she was of all of her "clan." Susan arrived in Summerland in the summer of 1957 after a cross-country trek with her husband, Dugal, who began to work at the Research Station, and four children - two of whom were still in diapers. She will be remembered by many for her fifty-plus year dedication to the Summerland Hospital Auxiliary as a member and volunteer, spear-heading many thrift shop initiatives to raise money for local health services. She was awarded a life-time membership to honour her decades of contributions to the cause. Susan was also devoted to her religion, facilitating many a devotional gathering in her home. The MacGregor family will host a memorial service and tea in her honour at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 7th in the Providence Funeral Parlour at 13205 Rosedale Avenue in Summerland. The community is welcome to pay their respects to Susan at that time together with the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Summerland Funeral Home
Download Now