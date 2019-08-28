|
MACGREGOR, Susan Louisa Livinia: May 9, 1926 - August 18, 2019 Susan MacGregor, born Susan Louisa Livinia Perkins in Princeton BC on May 9, 1926, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Summerland on August 18, 2019 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husband, Dugal; daughter, Melody; and son, Lorne. Susan is survived by one daughter, Merrilee; three sons, Bruce, Wade, and Gordon; and their wives, Linda, Susan, and Lara; plus eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a large extended family in British Columbia and around the world. Susan often said how proud she was of all of her "clan." Susan arrived in Summerland in the summer of 1957 after a cross-country trek with her husband, Dugal, who began to work at the Research Station, and four children - two of whom were still in diapers. She will be remembered by many for her fifty-plus year dedication to the Summerland Hospital Auxiliary as a member and volunteer, spear-heading many thrift shop initiatives to raise money for local health services. She was awarded a life-time membership to honour her decades of contributions to the cause. Susan was also devoted to her religion, facilitating many a devotional gathering in her home. The MacGregor family will host a memorial service and tea in her honour at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 7th in the Providence Funeral Parlour at 13205 Rosedale Avenue in Summerland. The community is welcome to pay their respects to Susan at that time together with the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 28, 2019