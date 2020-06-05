KREPSTEKIES, Susanna, A: Jun. 07, 1937 - May 02, 2020 Krepstekies, (Zsuzsanna) Susanna nee Tescy passed away in Kelowna, British Columbia on May 2, 2020 at age 82. She leaves behind her beloved husband and two daughters. Her life s story that began in Budapest is like many born around WWII in Europe - one of hardship and determination. With bombings and a life in upheaval during the war, "Zsuzsi" found escape in athletics leaping off diving boards and doing backflips on gym floors. My Mom was selected to go to Australia as a gymnast on the Hungarian Olympic Team in 1956, said Nancy Krepstekies, her first daughter who works as teacher in Edmonton and who has four children and one grandson. But Mom fled Budapest with some of her team mates during the uprising against the Soviet Union. That lost opportunity was one of her biggest heartbreaks. Zsuzsi made her way into West Berlin and later immigrated to Edmonton to be near her older brother. This one-way visit became her new life where she later met Luther Krepstekies, her husband of nearly six decades. "I couldn't have married a better woman." Luther said who now lives in Kelowna. I fell in love the moment I saw her at the Edmonton College gym. With $25 to her name when she first arrived and not speaking English, Zsuzsi took on humble jobs determined to earn her way. Through sheer grit and dedicated support from Luther, Susanna worked and later studied to earn her bachelor's degree in nursing. "I remember my Mom's joy at graduation." said Colleen who lives in Florida and works in PR. "I was so proud of her; she was a great example to me on how we can empower ourselves as women." After living in four countries including a 20 year stint in the U.S., Susanna and Luther relocated to the Okanagan Valley to be closer to family upon their retirement. "My wife faced health hardships in the final decade but she was strong to the end." said Luther. "On the morning she passed, she had joyfully completed two hours of yoga. That's how I'll always remember my dear wife devoted, loving and resolute in body, mind and action. We miss her every day." The Krepstekies Family wishes to thank everyone who has showed their support during our loss.



