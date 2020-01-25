|
HYNES, Terence "Terry" C: Feb. 24, 1947 - Jan. 15, 2020 Here lies Terry Hynes A simple man of simple rhymes. It's not often a person gets to write their own obituary, so being who I am, I cannot let this opportunity go past without at least contributing a few of my own thoughts as to what should be included here. I won't go into details and exploits of my growing up. I'll leave that to others to embellish and describe, suffice to say that, like most kids, I was at times both a pleasure and a disappointment to my parents and my family. I can however, honestly state, that as an adult, I never purposely tried to harm or mistreat other people, but to always be fair and consider their position both in social or business situations. I was blessed very young in life to find and marry a woman that would stay with me and love me through all my ups and downs as well as provide me with three of the greatest children a man could wish for. Whom in turn would bless me with five fantastic grandchildren. What more can you want. I have also been blessed with having a large and caring extended family. Many of whom became close to me like brothers and sisters. Ahh, my brothers! Like most siblings growing up as children, the four of us would at times, argue, fight, and tease each other unmercifully. As the eldest, I'm sure I had the advantage most of the times. However, we gradually got to know each other as adults and, in most cases, developed a new respect for each other as grown men. Through many visits, holidays, and run-away fishing trips, we shared many adventures, laughs, and stories that brought us together as friends and brothers once more ... Unfortunately, Terry passed suddenly without completing some of the tasks he wanted, including the rest of his thoughts to this obituary so let us jump in... Family get-togethers and visits over a glass of wine with a story or two will never be the same without Terry. At 72, Terry leaves behind his teenage love and wife of 53 years Jeannette, three children Jenelle (Henry), Jolayne (Kevin) and David, four grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Jayson & Grace plus step-granddaughter Emma. He was predeceased by his parents Margaret Rey and Thomas Hynes. Terry was the eldest of four boys and leaves brothers Rick, Dale and Gordie to continue fishing without him. Terry was a second generation, proud BCer who as he said, lived a full and happy life with no regrets. He was an incredibly hard worker always providing for his family. He and Jeannette eloped on April 9, 1966 in Coeur d Alene Idaho and later that year welcomed the first of their three children. From Kelowna, to Victoria, to Prince George, to Cranbrook, to Kelowna and finally retirement in Grand Forks, Terry made good friends in each of the BC communities they lived. There isn't a road in BC that he hasn't traveled on and all that knew him knew he always had a piece of his heart in the Klondike and the romance of the gold rush. He had a full diverse career in the navy, as a welder, real-estate agent, businessman, heavy equipment salesman and most recently twice published author. Always dabbling in poetry and storytelling Terry, at 70 published his first book Stories that Rhyme and Sometimes Amuse and two years later this past May published his second book Stories that Amuse and Sometimes Rhyme. He kept track where his books were sold and who contacted him directly to purchase his books. He knew for certain his books made it to not only those around Canada, but to the United States, England, Australia, Netherlands and Japan. It brought Terry great joy and pleasure being recognized with numerous poetry awards and the publishing of his rhyming stories in various publications across Canada and the UK. Our loss is deep. It was Terry s wish not to have family and friends travel during the winter months to share a story or two and a glass of wine, so last honours will be held on April 9 in Kelowna BC.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 25, 2020