TAYLOR, Terrence David: June30, 1945 ~ July 6, 2019. Terrence David Taylor of Penticton, BC, beloved husband of Jan Taylor, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 74 years. He was born in Brandon, Manitoba to Roydon and Eileen Taylor. He worked at Pacific Press as an Editor for the Province Newspaper for 25 years then retired to Penticton. Besides his loving wife Jan, Terry is survived by his three sons; Brendan (Sarah) Taylor, Tharen (Kristina) Taylor and Sean (Dina) Naslund. Grandchildren; Scarlett Taylor, Keston Taylor, Skylar Taylor, Halle Taylor. One Brother Ron Taylor and his wife Su, and one nephew Erik and his wife Melissa and their two boys, Liam and Devon.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 16, 2019
