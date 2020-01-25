|
|
MOLDENHAUER, Terrence "Terry": It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Terrence "Terry" Moldenhauer on January 18th in Monterrey, Mexico where he was receiving treatment for a relentless disease that tragically took his life after a hard-fought battle. Terry was born in Saskatoon on November 14th, 1955 to Edmund and Lois Moldenhauer (predeceased). Leaving to mourn his loss, his beloved wife of 30 years Lisa, his three children, Tera (Kyle), Ryan (Cynthia) and Payton. His siblings Sheila (Gerry), Craig (Tina), his honorary brothers Todd (Rhonda) and Travis (Christine), his adored in-laws Jack and Jayne Huisman and light of his life, granddaughter Elin. Terry came from a large extended family and leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends he considered family who will all deeply feel his absence. Terry had an illustrious 32-year sales career in the waste and recycling industry and spent the last 26 years with Waste Connections (formerly BFI). He left a strong mark on the company and built special relationships with his colleagues and many business owners throughout the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan who will greatly feel the loss of his presence. Terry was a sports enthusiast, who loved to exchange stats, especially for his treasured Yankees. He was a Cowboys fan, loved the Canucks and always supported the local Kelowna Rockets. He was a lover of golf and spent a lot of time at the Black Mountain Golf Course, where his absence will also be missed tremendously. Terry was the biggest people person; he could light up any room with his contagious smile and infectious laugh. He had the biggest, most generous heart, which he used to impact the lives of everyone around him. Family, friends or strangers, he cared immensely for all. He was always only a phone call away, ready to lend you an ear or pour you a drink. Through thoughtful gestures he made sure his loved ones always knew they were taken care of. Those who had Terry in their corner were incredibly fortunate. He was robbed of his retirement by a painful year long fight with a terrible disease called Systemic Scleroderma, that his heart unfortunately succumbed to. With extreme optimism Lisa and Terry had travelled to Monterrey for treatment, and he was only days away from receiving what we had all hoped to be a lifesaving Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT).Terry had big plans to own a Corvette, go to Yankee Stadium and spend the rest of his life doing all of the things that made him happiest. He was dealt an unfair hand that he bravely endured until the very end. We are thankful knowing that his suffering has come to an end, and that the only pain that remains is left in the hearts of the many lives he enriched. We find comfort in our unforgettable memories, and he will continue to live each day in our hearts. We will miss and love you forever Dad. And as Terry would say "WHO LOVES YA BABY!" Celebration of life to be held at 1pm, Sunday March 8th at Manhattan Point, Prospera Place, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Scleroderma Foundation in Terry's name would be appreciated.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 25, 2020