Theresa Katherine JOHNSTON
JOHNSTON, Theresa Katherine: July 25, 1924 - May 13, 2020 The family of Theresa Johnston is saddened to announce she passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at the age of 95. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Donna (Pat) Preston and son Randy (Marnie) Johnston; her grandchildren Jennifer (Daryl) Harrington, Jane (Matt) Major, Dan (Daisy-Mae) Preston, and Kyle (Jessica Parker) Johnston; and great-grandchildren Brittany, Dylan, Landon, Chase, Marlowe, Leroy, and Letty. Theresa is survived by her three sisters Dorothy Robertson, Thora Hill and Leonora Tibeau. She was sadly predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, James "Harold" Johnston, in 2009. Theresa and Harold came to Kelowna on their honeymoon in 1948 and fell in love with the Okanagan Valley. They were the owners of Lakeview Market on Pandosy Street for many years. She will always be remembered for the love she had for her family. She expressed her love through her home cooked meals, her apple pies and canned peaches, and gardening. Mum loved the colour blue and wore it every day. Her favourite snacks were chocolates, popcorn, and ice cream. She had a talent for knitting and sewing like no other. Her socks, sweaters and blankets will be in our families for generations. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
