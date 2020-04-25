|
REMPEL, Theresa Mary Louise: 1926 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Theresa's passing on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 93 years of age. Terry "Shrimp" is lovingly remembered by Bernard, her husband of 65 years; daughters, Rhonda (Rob); Robyn (Kevan) and son, Donald (Heather): grandchildren, Katherine, Kelsey (Ryan), Melissa (Scott) and Aidan; great grandchildren, Isabelle, Owen and Ryatt. She was predeceased by her sister, Rita (Jack). Theresa was born in Stratford, Ontario, married the love of her life in 1955 and made homes in Vancouver, Kitchener, St. Albert, Kelowna, returning to St. Albert in 2011. She volunteered as a Den Mother with Cub Scouts in St. Albert as well as over 25 years at the Kelowna General Hospital. She was a prolific knitter and sewer, famous for her oatmeal cookies and the over 25,000 loafs of bread she baked during her life. Her door was always open, loving to entertain and party with family and friends. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at the Youville Home for their compassion, dedication and care. We would like to thank friends and family for their support. A Celebration of Terry's life with be held later when family and friends can come together to share her memory. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Theresa's memory the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and NWT, #306, 10430-61 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T6H 2J3. Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home, St. Albert Chapel (780) 458-2222
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 25, 2020