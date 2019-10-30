|
|
McEWAN, Theresa (Tess): July 9, 1937 - October 24, 2019. Tessa McEwan (nee Formyne) was born in Voorburg, the Netherlands. At age twenty she emigrated to Canada, working as a secretary first in Toronto and then in Calgary where she met her husband, Roy R. McEwan. They made Calgary their home until their retirement to Penticton in 1986. Tess was predeceased by her husband in 2003. In 2012 she moved into the Hamlets where she died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24th. Tess was an expert seamstress, an avid reader, and an enthusiastic golfer. She also enjoyed cards, music and French cooking, and was always delighted when she met someone with whom she could speak her native Dutch. The McEwan and Stephure families in Alberta and Ontario wish to thank the Hamlets staff and Nurse Next Door for their care for Tessa. Our special thanks to Wendy, who for eight years brightened Tessa's days with her cheerful visits and her untiring care. Dear Tess, you have now rejoined the love of your life and your best friend, Roy. "May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face; May the rains fall soft upon your fields, And, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His Hand." -Irish Blessing. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com. Everden Rust Funeral Services 1130 Carmi Ave. Penticton, BC V2A 3H2 Ph. 250.493.4112
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 30, 2019