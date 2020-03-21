|
WEPPLER, Theresia (née Materi): June 1, 1918 (Prelate, SK) - March 15, 2020 (Kelowna, BC) For the passing of Theresia, prayers will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 am both at Immaculate Conception Church, 839 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna, BC. Interment will follow Mass at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 21, 2020