Thomas Alan AMUNDSEN


1947 - 2020
Thomas Alan AMUNDSEN Obituary
AMUNDSEN, Thomas Alan: October 10, 1947 - February 9, 2020 Tom died after enduring over a year long battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife Shirley, son Nels(Ann) and grandchildren Seth, Eden, also 3 sisters. Predeceased by his daughter Eirin (2015) his twin brother Rob (1977) and Ross (2018) and his parents Alan and Lucille. A memorial for Tom will be held in Fernie, BC on March 21, 2020. His ashes will be spread in the same location as Eirin's.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 26, 2020
