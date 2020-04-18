|
GOSS, Thomas Edward: January 18, 1949 - April 10, 2020 It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Tom on Friday, April 10, 2020 after a brief challenge with cancer. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife and soul-mate Liz; sister Marlene; brother Ron and numerous extended family members and friends. Tom and Liz hailed from Calgary but lived in Kelowna, B.C. for 26 years where Tom retired from a 32 year successful career with Centennial Foods. They moved back to Calgary two years ago. Tom was an avid sports fan and he loved playing golf with his friends at the Kelowna Springs Golf Course and curling at the Kelowna Curling Club. There will be a Celebration of Tom's life at a later date due to the Provincial social distancing mandates. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via the website www.fostersgardenchapel.net. FOSTER'SGARDEN CHAPEL FUNERALHOME AND CREMATORIUM Telephone: 403-297-0888 Honoured Provider ofDignity Memorial
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 18, 2020