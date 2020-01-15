|
MEDLOCK, Thomas Edward: Jul 03, 1941 Last Call Jan 10, 2020 Born in Moose Jaw Sask moved to BC for work in the construction industry in 1970. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years Audrey and 3 children. Danielle (Gary) Kevin, Brent and 5 grandchildren Melissa, Ryan (Gemma) Clint, Mykalla and Alyssa. He will be remembered by many family and friends. No service by request, donations to . Celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 15, 2020