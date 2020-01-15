Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas MEDLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward MEDLOCK


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Edward MEDLOCK Obituary
MEDLOCK, Thomas Edward: Jul 03, 1941 Last Call Jan 10, 2020 Born in Moose Jaw Sask moved to BC for work in the construction industry in 1970. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years Audrey and 3 children. Danielle (Gary) Kevin, Brent and 5 grandchildren Melissa, Ryan (Gemma) Clint, Mykalla and Alyssa. He will be remembered by many family and friends. No service by request, donations to . Celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -