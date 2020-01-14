|
|
UNDERHILL, Thomas Nathan:1925 - 2020 Tom died peacefully at Westview Place North in Penticton, BC on January 9 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Brenda. Tom was born and raised in New Westminster, BC. He enlisted in the army in 1943 and served with the Canadian Scottish Regiment in Holland and Germany. After his demobilization Tom worked at Canfor until his retirement in 1984. Tom and Brenda moved to Penticton in 1985 and spent 24 happy years as members of the Penticton Golf and Country Club. Tom's family would like to thank the staff at Westview Place for their wonderful care - especially Louise. Also, a big thank you to Carol and Donny for their kindness and frequent visits to Tom. Thanks to Dr. Watters for her care and kindness to Tom over many years. Finally thank you to our thoughtful neighbors in The Springs, especially Vivian and Barbara. Rest in peace, dear Tom. You will be missed. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 14, 2020