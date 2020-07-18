Thomas O'REILLY

O'REILLY, Thomas: Aged 84, died peacefully at Kelowna, BC, on June 26, 2020. Tom is sadly missed by his children Erin, Susan, Paige, Jeff, their partners, and by his best friend, Laurie Jones. He was predeceased by his daughter Patricia. Tom is also missed by his grandchildren Kyle, Meaghan, Shaeden, Yara, Kieran, and Liam. Tom is survived by his sisters Mary Quinn, Margaret Byrne, and Kathleen Cope, and was predeceased by his two brothers Patrick O'Reilly and Jimmy O'Reilly. 'Tommy O' was born and raised on a farm near Baltinglass, County Wicklow, Ireland. Seeking a life of adventure and fewer cows, Tom arrived in British Columbia in 1956, living in both the Lower Mainland and Prince George before settling in Kelowna in 1973. Tom lived and worked in Kelowna as a realtor for most of his adult life. Real estate was the perfect job for him because he loved meeting people, was quick with numbers, and enjoyed having several things on the go at once. And golf, it turned out, was the perfect hobby. He played regularly for decades and made lifelong golfing friends who he loved perhaps more than the game itself. It always seemed that Tom had one foot in Kelowna and one foot back in Ireland. Yet somehow he surprised everyone by losing his heart to the little town of San Pancho, Mexico. Tom spent as much time as he could in San Pancho. He loved the vibrancy, the community life, and the small town feel. He took it upon himself to make sure that the town always looked neat and tidy by making a daily clean-up patrol down the main street. As was typical of Tom, he chose his own way to serve San Pancho. Without any fanfare, he saw a need and fixed it. No fuss, no muss, no bother. And in the process, he made friends and met all the children in town---and half the dogs too. Tom truly did make people feel that all was right in the world. He had a twinkle in his eye, a spring in his step, and a warmth in his embrace. May we always remember that about him. Tom will be privately interred later this month at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. He will be overlooking the 9th hole; please do visit him there to say hello. Hopefully we can raise a toast to him in a larger Celebration of Life sometime soon. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation to Entre Amigos, a charity in San Pancho which helps local kids go to school and access a lunch program each day. Tom loved those little kids and lit up every time they stopped to say hi. https://entreamigos.org.mx