Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas ESO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Paul ESO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Paul ESO Obituary
ESO, Thomas Paul: 1931 - 2019. Thomas Paul Eso passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 24th, 2019 at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna at the age of 88. Tom is lovingly remembered by his daughter Dorothy (Brian), son Wayne (Lisa), son Greg, grandchildren, Shayne, Sheila (Josh), Courtney, great grandson Jaxson, brother Joe (Barb), twin brother John (Polly), sister Elizabeth (Dennis), numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, son David, and parents Joseph and Lucy. Tom was happiest in the presence of his grandchildren and family. Memories of camping, fishing, playing and watching hockey, dancing, cross country skiing, screaming on coasters, and eating lots of ice cream, will be fond treasured memories for all. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday September 6, 2019 at Corpus Christi Parish, 750 Rutland Road N. with Fr. Ron Dechant as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Alzheimer Society of BC, 1664 Richter Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y8N3. Arrangements entrusted to Everden Rust Funeral Services; condolences may be offered at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
Download Now