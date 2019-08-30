|
|
ESO, Thomas Paul: 1931 - 2019. Thomas Paul Eso passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 24th, 2019 at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna at the age of 88. Tom is lovingly remembered by his daughter Dorothy (Brian), son Wayne (Lisa), son Greg, grandchildren, Shayne, Sheila (Josh), Courtney, great grandson Jaxson, brother Joe (Barb), twin brother John (Polly), sister Elizabeth (Dennis), numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, son David, and parents Joseph and Lucy. Tom was happiest in the presence of his grandchildren and family. Memories of camping, fishing, playing and watching hockey, dancing, cross country skiing, screaming on coasters, and eating lots of ice cream, will be fond treasured memories for all. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday September 6, 2019 at Corpus Christi Parish, 750 Rutland Road N. with Fr. Ron Dechant as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Alzheimer Society of BC, 1664 Richter Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y8N3. Arrangements entrusted to Everden Rust Funeral Services; condolences may be offered at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 30, 2019