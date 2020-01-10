|
Luke Thomson aka Luka Tomicic of Okanagan Falls, BC. passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at the age of 82 years. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years Krunoslava, his daughters Miriam, Susie (Don), Jeanette (Gottfried), Lily (Steve), Ina (Wade) 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and close family friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Penticton, BC. On Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family would like to thank the staff of Penticton Regional Hospital, the Renal Dialysis Unit, and Dr. Murphy for the caring and compassion they gave to Luke 'Cowboy'. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 10, 2020