POLUKOSHKO, Timothy Michael: July 27, 1951 - November 9, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Tim Polukoshko. He was 69 years old. Tim passed away after falling off a 200 meter cliff while hiking to a hidden cave OR he was attacked by a pack of hungry wolves while camping in the tundra OR he was kidnapped by pirates while fishing in the Caribbean-just use your imagination. If he died too soon it was supposed to be on one of his adventures, and not suddenly and unexpectedly like this. Tim is survived by his two sons and their wives, Thor (Chelsea) and Karl (Michelle) Polukoshko; his grandchildren, Mila, Taliah, Odin, and Anna; his siblings, Terri McDonald (Dave) and Will (Val) Polukoshko; and his nephew and niece and their families, Josh McDonald (Sasha) and Jamie Pigeon (Noel). Tim lived most of his life in the Okanagan, settling in Penticton with his parents when he was in his early teens. He worked for Vincor Wines for over 40 years, starting there in 1978 when it was Casabello Winery (before wine was a thing in the Okanagan). He retired in 2012 with plans to travel the world. While COVID-19 put a damper on his plans, he was able to travel to South America and Mexico in the last couple years. Tim enjoyed golfing, camping, fly fishing, playing soccer, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was always there to help out and always had a smile on his face. You could count on him to be as stubborn as hell in some situations, but also to have an answer for everything and to be the most easy-going person ever. He wasn't the type of person to show his emotions a lot, so he probably didn't say "I love you" enough, but it was clear from how much he did for his family that he loved us all very much. We love you, dad/grandpa. Life won't be the same without you. A celebration of life where all of his friends and family can meet together will be held at a later date.



