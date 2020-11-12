EVANS, Tina Mae (née Myers): May 18, 1979 -Nov 1, 2020 In the early morning of November 1st, 2020, Tina Evans, just 41 years old, passed away with her loving Mother and Sister by her side. Originally diagnosed with Breast Cancer in March of 2017, Tina faced her diagnosis and her many treatments with awe-inspiring resilience, admirable courage and undeniable grace. A bright ray of sunlight to all that were fortunate enough to cross her path, Tina's positivity, open heart and free spirit radiated from her brilliant smile and blue eyes. Tina had a fearless, adventurous nature that impelled her to live life vibrantly. Although she enjoyed travelling abroad with her husband, Dan, her heart remained in Penticton, B.C., her birthplace and home of her cherished family. Whether enjoying long afternoons at Lake Okanagan, paddle-boarding at Sunoka Beach, or wine touring through the valley, Tina surrounded herself with her life-long friends and family members. Tina instilled in us that each day is fleeting. "We only have now" were words she lived by and never more ardently applied than to her beautiful daughters. Tina was the most loving Mother to Sydney and Sansa, only 6 and 4 years old. Every moment possible, Tina created joyful memories with her treasured girls, ensuring that each of them would always know how fiercely their Mommy adored them. Tina Mae is survived by her loving husband, Dan, her daughters, Sydney and Sansa, her sister, Brenda Myers, and nephew Darren, her brother Bill Myers and his wife, Elyse, niece, Brooklyn, and nephew, Hunter, her beloved father, John Myers, and her Mother, Jacqueline, who stayed devotedly by her side in hospital for 6 weeks until Tina's last breathe. Tina's family would like to share in her gratitude to all of her many friends, family members and coworkers, her Doctors and the medical staff who supported her unconditionally these last few years. A Celebration of Tina's life will follow in Penticton, Summer 2021, when our circles will hopefully open to encompass all those that loved her from B.C and beyond. Her light will forever shine bright in our hearts. "Paddle Paddle, My Love."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store