Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tina SEMINARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina SEMINARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina SEMINARA Obituary
SEMINARA, Tina: A cherished daughter, beloved sister, adored aunt, great-auntie and friend to so many around the world - you are desperately missed. Your vivacious personality, infectious giggle and zest for life will always be remembered. Can't imagine life without you. You are and always will be missed. Celebration of Life later this year. In Lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Tina can be made to either the SPCA or the Osoyoos Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Center. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Tina's obituary at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -