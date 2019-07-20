|
SHRIEVES, Tom: March 6, 1929 - July 12, 2019. Tom passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Kelowna General Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Lorraine, and his son Murray. "Papa" will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his son Rick (Helen), and daughter Wendy (Mark) Bragagnolo; as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, all of whom he loved and cherished deeply. His grand children were one of his greatest joys. A private family service will be held in August. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, www.spca.bc.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 20, 2019