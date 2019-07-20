Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom SHRIEVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom SHRIEVES


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom SHRIEVES Obituary
SHRIEVES, Tom: March 6, 1929 - July 12, 2019. Tom passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Kelowna General Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Lorraine, and his son Murray. "Papa" will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his son Rick (Helen), and daughter Wendy (Mark) Bragagnolo; as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, all of whom he loved and cherished deeply. His grand children were one of his greatest joys. A private family service will be held in August. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, www.spca.bc.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now