THOMPSON, Ulrike(née Hennecke): June 24, 1949 - October 12, 2020 Ulrike passed away suddenly at Penticton Regional Hospital on October 12, 2020. She was born in Altena, Germany on June 24, 1949. Ulrike spent 26 years working various jobs as she followed her husband's postings across Canada and Germany before her husband's retirement from the Canadian military in 1992. After which, they settled in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia. She spent 26 years as a Healthcare Aid in the South Okanagan before retiring in 2018. Her hobbies included raising cats, cooking extravagant feasts, gardening, and drinking good beer with friends. She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Donald Thompson (Okanagan Falls, B.C.), her daughter Dunja Grover (Michael) (Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta), son Mark Thompson (Okanagan Fall, B.C.), her half brother Herbert Schrönenberg, and was Oma to two granddaughters. She is predeceased by her mother Martha Schönenberg (1972), her brother Helmut Schröneberg and her father Fredrich Spaar. She will be missed, as well, by many nieces, nephews, their families and many friends. All those that knew her have many precious memories of Ulrike and she will be truly missed. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday October 18, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, at the Okanagan Falls Royal Canadian Legion Branch 227, 5009 Veterans Way, Okanagan Falls, BC. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com