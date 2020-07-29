COURTNEY (HICKS) Una Joan: Peacefully at the residence of Orchard Manor in Kelowna, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Born October 5, 1921 in Moreton's Harbour, Nfld to Clare and Herbert Hicks. Predeceased by her husband Justin, her parents, her sister Lulu (Peggy) and June and brother Olaf. Survived by her beloved sons, Joseph Courtney (Sally) Ottawa, ON; Robert Courtney (Mardy) Penticton, BC; and Peter Courtney (Carole), Kelowna, BC; and grandchildren Ian Courtney, Amy Crowson, John-Andrew Courtney and Heather Burnett. From growing up in the community of Howley, Newfoundland, she moved to St. Johns to attend a business college and met Justin in 1943. They married in 1944 and as British citizens, emigrated from the colony to Toronto in 1945. She raised her three boys: Joe (1945), Bob (1947) and Pete (1950) while Justin was often away in remote parts of the Canadian North. The family moved three times in the fifties, finally settling in Ottawa in 1959, until she and Justin moved to Edmonton in 1974 and remained there until his retirement in 1977. She went back to work during this time, working in retail and public service union. Like many Albertans, she and Justin moved to BC after his retirement, first building a house in Naramata, then moved to Penticton, ending up finally in Kelowna, 2011. A respected bridge player, she was a golfer at clubs in Ashton and Ottawa, and enjoyed camping with her family and square dancing with Justin. The family organizer she made sure family expeditions to Algonquin Park, Florida and many other places went smoothly. Donations to Moog & Friends Hospice House, Penticton. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
