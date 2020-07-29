1/
Una Joan (HICKS) COURTNEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Una's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COURTNEY (HICKS) Una Joan: Peacefully at the residence of Orchard Manor in Kelowna, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Born October 5, 1921 in Moreton's Harbour, Nfld to Clare and Herbert Hicks. Predeceased by her husband Justin, her parents, her sister Lulu (Peggy) and June and brother Olaf. Survived by her beloved sons, Joseph Courtney (Sally) Ottawa, ON; Robert Courtney (Mardy) Penticton, BC; and Peter Courtney (Carole), Kelowna, BC; and grandchildren Ian Courtney, Amy Crowson, John-Andrew Courtney and Heather Burnett. From growing up in the community of Howley, Newfoundland, she moved to St. Johns to attend a business college and met Justin in 1943. They married in 1944 and as British citizens, emigrated from the colony to Toronto in 1945. She raised her three boys: Joe (1945), Bob (1947) and Pete (1950) while Justin was often away in remote parts of the Canadian North. The family moved three times in the fifties, finally settling in Ottawa in 1959, until she and Justin moved to Edmonton in 1974 and remained there until his retirement in 1977. She went back to work during this time, working in retail and public service union. Like many Albertans, she and Justin moved to BC after his retirement, first building a house in Naramata, then moved to Penticton, ending up finally in Kelowna, 2011. A respected bridge player, she was a golfer at clubs in Ashton and Ottawa, and enjoyed camping with her family and square dancing with Justin. The family organizer she made sure family expeditions to Algonquin Park, Florida and many other places went smoothly. Donations to Moog & Friends Hospice House, Penticton. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com 250-860-6440

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved