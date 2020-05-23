MORTON, Vedder, E."Mort": May 10, 1934 - May 12, 2020 It is with much sadness and love that we say goodbye to Vedder "Mort" Morton of Kelowna, BC, who passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Vedder was born and raised in Chilliwack, BC and was a lifelong BC resident. Vedder had strong Morton and Teskey family history in the Chilliwack and nearby Promontory Hill areas. Vedder was born in 1934, married in 1954, and is predeceased far too soon by his wife Audrey (Eaton) in 1973. Together they had five sons, Ray, Jim, Don, Terry (predeceased 2018), and Grant. Vedder is survived by his sister Lorna, and predeceased by his brothers Mike and Pat, and sister Shirley. Vedder leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren (very soon to be six) and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews, his extended Gordon Manor family, and friends. Vedder was an avid outdoorsman, greatly involved in fishing, hunting and camping with his family and friends. Vedder was a 52 year member of the Grand Lodge of Freemasons, and a 40 year member of the Shriners of BC & Yukon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel and gathering there will not be a service. A private family gathering will be held at a future date. Please celebrate Vedder's life with one of his many stories or a joke in his memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to either the Kelowna Hospital Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation, or Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. When I'm Gone - A poem by Mrs. Lyman Hancock When I come to the end of my journey, and I travel my last weary mile, Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned and remember only the smile. Forget unkind words I have spoken, remember some good I have done, Forget that I ever had heartache and remember I've had loads of fun. Forget that I've stumbled and blundered, and sometimes fell by the way, Remember I have fought some hard battles, and won, ere the close of the day. Then forget to grieve for my going, I would not have you sad for a day, But in summer just gather some flowers, and remember the place where I lay. And come in the shade of evening, when the sun paints the sky in the west, Stand for a few moments beside me, and remember only my best.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store