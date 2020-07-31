HAMM, Velma, May: Jan. 07, 1931 - Jul. 21, 2020 Velma May Hamm (née Reeder) died peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, on July 21, 2020, at the age of 89. Velma is survived by her children, Shannon Halyk (Simon Richards) of West Vancouver, Allan Halyk (Mary McParland) of Hobart, Tasmania, and Alison Nutting (Doug) of Sidney, BC, and by her grandchildren, Zoë Halyk Richards and Tom Halyk. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, ten siblings, and spouses William (Bill) Halyk (d. 2018), and David Hamm (d. 2007). Velma was born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Velma's father was a farmer; her family was better off than some during the Depression years, as they had milk, eggs, and vegetables. However, those years taught Velma thriftiness, a value she held for all of her life. Velma graduated from Teachers' College in Saskatoon, married Bill Halyk, and moved to Kelowna in 1958. Velma remained in Kelowna for 56 years, until she moved to Sidney, BC, in 2016. Velma was an elementary school teacher until her retirement when she took up collecting and selling antique and vintage jewellery. She was very passionate about her hobby; she enjoyed meeting people who delighted in her treasures. After moving to Sidney, Velma enjoyed full retirement. She spent her time walking along the ocean, taking in the beautiful neighbourhood gardens, and listening to many local bands and choirs. Velma loved animals, especially dogs and cats. She often talked about her need for a "fur fix", as she loved to run her hands through animals fur. She had four cats in her adult life, and they all held a special place in her heart. At Velma's request, no service will be held. In memory of Velma, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.



