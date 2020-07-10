zu PUTLITZ, Verena Claire Agnes Julie Alice Gans Edle Herrin (Countess von Hardenberg): April 17, 1931 - June 29, 2020 With love and sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Verena, born Countess von Hardenberg. Verena was predeceased by her Husband, Busso Gans Edler Herr zu Putlitz in 1999 and her beloved son, Albrecht Gans Edler Herr zu Putlitz in 2019. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sabine Gans Edle Herrin zu Putlitz; her grandchildren, Philipp, Lena, and Philippa; and great-granddaughter, Ana-Maria. Verena moved to Canada in 1973 from Germany with her husband and was followed by her son and his family in 1995. Verena loved her family and was an active member of the Christ Lutheran Church where she loved singing in the choir. Singing was a passion she carried on with until she passed, enjoying the musical classics of Mozart and Verdi at her bedside. She spent her last days living with her family and found joy in being with them and the musings of Bowie, the family dog. Verena passed knowing that she would be rejoining her son and husband and she found peace in knowing this. Verena will be missed by her many neighbors and friends in both Canada and Germany. We will miss her kindness, generosity, and humor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Please contact the family for details.