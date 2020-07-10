1/1
Verena Claire Agnes Julie Alice Gans Edle Herrin (Countess von Hardenberg) zu PUTLITZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
zu PUTLITZ, Verena Claire Agnes Julie Alice Gans Edle Herrin (Countess von Hardenberg): April 17, 1931 - June 29, 2020 With love and sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Verena, born Countess von Hardenberg. Verena was predeceased by her Husband, Busso Gans Edler Herr zu Putlitz in 1999 and her beloved son, Albrecht Gans Edler Herr zu Putlitz in 2019. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sabine Gans Edle Herrin zu Putlitz; her grandchildren, Philipp, Lena, and Philippa; and great-granddaughter, Ana-Maria. Verena moved to Canada in 1973 from Germany with her husband and was followed by her son and his family in 1995. Verena loved her family and was an active member of the Christ Lutheran Church where she loved singing in the choir. Singing was a passion she carried on with until she passed, enjoying the musical classics of Mozart and Verdi at her bedside. She spent her last days living with her family and found joy in being with them and the musings of Bowie, the family dog. Verena passed knowing that she would be rejoining her son and husband and she found peace in knowing this. Verena will be missed by her many neighbors and friends in both Canada and Germany. We will miss her kindness, generosity, and humor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Please contact the family for details.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved