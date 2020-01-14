|
|
SCHLEITH, Verena: Verena passed away peacefully with her family at her side on the 10th of January 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Kurt and her three children Ingrid (Tyler), Daniel (Melanie) and Ervin, her two grandsons Benjamin and Braden, sister Hanne (Franz Weissenhorn). Sadly, predeceased by her daughter in law Robyn and son in law Gord. A special thank you to the staff at Sun Pointe Village for the loving care that was shown to our mom over the past few years. There will be a private family service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 14, 2020