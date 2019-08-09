Home

Vernon M. Bruneski


1933 - 2019
Bruneski, Vernon M.: September 16, 1933 - July 21, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Predeceased by his wife, Fern, son Gregory and great-grandson Oliver, parents John and Emma, sister Bernice and brothers Lloyd and Robert. Survived by his sister Tess (Ruby), children Sandra (Dennis), Kenn (Julia), Brian (Joy) and Christine, grandchildren Lauren (Bob), Sarah, Dustin (Caitlin), Shawn, Mitchell (Carolyn), Christopher (Marissa) and Nicole, great-grandson Maverick and extended family and friends. Vern was a devout Christian and truly walked the talk. His quiet manner spoke volumes about respect, kindness, generosity, patience, trust, faith and integrity. Until we meet again... A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on 2019-09-07 at Mission Creek Alliance Church, 2091 Springfield Rd, Kelowna, BC, Canada.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 9, 2019
