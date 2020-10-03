Vincent BULTEEL

BULTEEL, Vincent: August 29, 1968 - September 20, 2020 It's with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce the passing of Vince (Vinman). Vince is survived by his three beautiful daughters Summer (Tanner), Jessica, Sarah, their mother Christi and granddaughter Leah. He also leaves behind his loving parents Betty and Gordon, sister Mandy (Bruce), nephew Jory (Olga) and niece Chelsea-Rose. He will also be missed by Barbara and Van Ruetz with whom he shared a special bond. Vince was born in Vancouver on August 29, 1968. He was raised in Richmond where he remained to raise his family. Vince was a financial advisor then moved on to obtain his refrigeration and HVAC tickets while working as an Industrial Refrigeration Mechanic for over fifteen years, then he decided to help others by becoming a councillor at the Gospel Mission in Kelowna and Saskatoon. Later in life Vince was diagnosed with EDS (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome) which took his mobility, but it never took his sense of humor. Vince was extremely proud of being a part of the "Belonging Matters" project giving speeches and support to those with mental health and substance abuse issues. Vince was thoughtful, kind, friendly and artistic; he loved to interact with people. Above all, Vince loved spending time with his daughters and granddaughter whom he adored deeply. He was a wonderful part of our lives and influenced us all with his exuberant, kind personality. Vince will be deeply missed.