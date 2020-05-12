Violet Anne "Vi" FERGUSON
FERGUSON, Violet "Vi" Anne: Violet "Vi" of Kelowna, passed away in Kelowna on May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Vi is survived by her loving husband Bob, Sister Shirley Blackwood and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her daughter Fay. Vi and Bob were soul mates, partners and best friends. At the request of Vi no formal service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna . 250-762-2299

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
