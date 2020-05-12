FERGUSON, Violet "Vi" Anne: Violet "Vi" of Kelowna, passed away in Kelowna on May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Vi is survived by her loving husband Bob, Sister Shirley Blackwood and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her daughter Fay. Vi and Bob were soul mates, partners and best friends. At the request of Vi no formal service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna . 250-762-2299
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 12, 2020.