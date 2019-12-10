|
|
WHITEHEAD, W. Brian: W. Brian Whitehead passed away peacefully at Kelowna General Hospital on November 30, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Leona J. Whitehead; children Rhonda Poullos, Ed (Cortney) Simpson, Corinne (Steve) Bjornson, Carol Morrison and Kevin Whitehead; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Gail (Al) Melville and brother Gord (Marilyn) Whitehead. He was predeceased by his parents William and Marion Whitehead. Brian was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. His career was as a Sales Manager in the packaging industry in Manitoba, Alberta and B.C. He retired in the Okanagan Valley. He loved golfing and was an avid member of the Ponderosa Golf and Country Club in Peachland. Brian also enjoyed his annual hunting and fishing trips over the years. An informal Celebration of his Life will be held at Rhonda's home at #104-4460 Ponderosa Drive on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 10, 2019