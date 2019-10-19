|
|
STEAD, W. Bruce: November 2, 1934 - Oct 15, 2019. It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Bruce Stead. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by his loving wife Lynne and remembered by his son Brent (Lori): and children Lindsey (Shane) and great grandchildren Suri, Skye, and Penelope and son Cameron. Daughter Nancy (Duncan): and children Becky, Reanne (Matt): great grandchildren Haille and Levi, son Greg and daughter Renee. Son Terry (Suzanne): and children Daniel, Rachel & Laura. Son: Trevor and extended family Lori, Carryn & Ron and their children. Sister Isabel Wilson (Barry), Charlottetown P.E.I and sister Brenda Stead, Fredericton, N.B. Bruce worked the family farm at Fortune, P.E.I. until he moved to B.C. in 1969. He had his trade certificate in carpentry and worked in this field for 14 years before he began his Real Estate career. He also ran for Port Coquitlam City Council in 2001. Bruce was well known, successful and very respected in the community of Port Coquitlam, B.C. Bruce and Lynne moved to Kelowna in 2001. He joined the Mission Lions and was involved in many projects. He was a humble, gentle man, always ready to help others and was well loved by his friends. And definitely had a 'quick wit'! Bruce was an accomplished musician and songwriter. The Disk "Coast to Coast" Canadian Country had many heart touching songs. A special Disc was written for his hockey buddy "Bobby Orr" who enjoyed it immensely and very graciously thanked him personally. They joined the Lakeview Baptist Church and enjoyed many hours of fellowship with Pastor Lyndon Dojohn; The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals who attended to Bruce in the past few months. Private Service.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 19, 2019