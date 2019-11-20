|
FICHTNER, Walter Martin: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Fichtner, after a lengthy illness at Kelowna General Hospital, on November 10, 2019. Walter will be sorely missed by his son Ralph and his extended family and friends. He spent the last three and a half years living at the Okanagan Chateau Retirement Home in Kelowna. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the New Apostolic Church, 155 Nickel Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation - Lab, 2268 Pandosy Street, Kelowna, BC, V1Y 1T2. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 20, 2019