Hookenson, Walter Roald: December 13, 1921 Kisbey Saskatchewan. August 26, 2019 Kelowna B.C. Walter grew up farming south of Kisbey, Saskatchewan and pursued multiple careers after the farm, finding a true calling as a teacher in Calgary for two decades before his retirement. Walter and his wife Margaret Alma (predeceased 2002) retired to Kelowna in 1987 setting up a "grandchildren trap" on the sandy beach which is enjoyed by family and friends. Retirement only meant that he could continue work in his community fixing anything with moving parts. He is survived by brother Clarence (Charlotte), sister Helen (Joe), son Clarence (Teresa Posyniak) and their children/grandchildren Nick (Chelsey) Kaia (Stephen) Isabelle, Jackson, Henry and Beau, son Terry (Kenya) and children/grandchildren Tanya, Tom, Terri (Matt), Zyan and daughter Valerie (Drew) and their children/grandchildren John (Laurie), Julie and Emmett and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1211 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna B.C. on October 5, 2019 at 1 P.M. followed by a Reception for family and friends. Condolences may be forwarded through www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. If you desire, Memorial Tribute Donations may be made to Pine Acres Home in West Kelowna for the benefit of residents. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 14, 2019