|
|
CUNNINGHAM, Dr. Warren John: (1934-2019) Dr. Warren Cunningham passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Born in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, his family moved to Victoria when he was young. He studied medicine at the University of British Columbia and moved to Vernon, BC upon graduation, where he practiced as a dedicated family physician for 40 years. He served as an active Rotarian into his 80's, holding office of District Governor in his 70's. Never one to sit still, Warren loved singing and sports (especially hockey, skiing, sailing, and golf!). He did not know personal illness until diagnosed with Alzheimer's in his final few years. Warren is survived by daughters Kathleen, Cheryl (Darrell), Lori (Dan) and Janice; grand-daughters Caitlin (Tim) and Keely; great-grandson, Theo; and by Yvonne, his longtime partner. Warren is predeceased by parents, Ernie and Kathleen, sister Sheila, and brother Brooks. The memorial will be a family affair at Warren's request. Prayers are welcome, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of BC would be preferred. The family extends a special thank-you to the staff at Kelowna General Hospital and at Spring Valley Care Home for their loving and attentive care of Warren in his final few months. Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com . Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC, 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 14, 2019