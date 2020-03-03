|
HAWRYLIUK, Wasyl "Bill": Bill passed away suddenly on February 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth "Liz" of 40 years, 3 stepsons, Vern, Tyrone and Andy Wooley, and eldest brother Metro. Predeceased by his father, mother, and brother Nick. Bill owned and operated an A&W Restaurant in Jasper, AB, where he met and married his wife Liz. Bill treasured laughing with his many friends as well as his family. He was good humored, kind and loved to travel and meet new people. Bill and Liz retired to Penticton, BC in 1990. He will be laid to rest at a later date in Ranfurly, AB where he was born. Condolences can be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 3, 2020