Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne BAILLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne BAILLIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne BAILLIE Obituary
BAILLIE, Wayne: Walter Wayne Baillie, 77 years old, passed away on November 29, 2019 at the Kelowna General Hospital He leaves behind his wife Sharon of 30 years; daughters: Brenda, Barb and Sandi; grandchildren: Braden, Wyatt, Austin, Makensi, Joel; as well as many close friends and the Garage Boys Club. Born and raised in Vancouver, Wayne was a professional welder by trade and hired on at the BC Tel/Telus company as a lineman. He had a wicked sense of humour, which all of us will miss. Respecting Wayne's wishes, a summer garage party will be held on a bright sunny day, next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation, www.heartandstroke.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -