BAILLIE, Wayne: Walter Wayne Baillie, 77 years old, passed away on November 29, 2019 at the Kelowna General Hospital He leaves behind his wife Sharon of 30 years; daughters: Brenda, Barb and Sandi; grandchildren: Braden, Wyatt, Austin, Makensi, Joel; as well as many close friends and the Garage Boys Club. Born and raised in Vancouver, Wayne was a professional welder by trade and hired on at the BC Tel/Telus company as a lineman. He had a wicked sense of humour, which all of us will miss. Respecting Wayne's wishes, a summer garage party will be held on a bright sunny day, next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation, www.heartandstroke.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 5, 2019