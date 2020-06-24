Wayne M. LAWRENCE
LAWRENCE, Wayne M: 1942-2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Wayne Lawrence on June 7, 2020. Wayne is survived by his wife, Sheilia, three children, Michael (Vivian), Michelle (Robert ) and Suzanne (David), and six beloved grandchildren, Ella, James, Maxwell, Grayson, Alice and Thomas. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers. He will be remembered by his four remaining brothers, Vern, John, Gerry and Rick, and a large extended family, as well as a network of friends around the world and close to home, including dear neighbours Ian, Sandy and Teagan. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the KGH Foundation to the Central Okanagan Hospice House and Palliative Care Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the Lawrence family.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 24, 2020.
