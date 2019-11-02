|
|
BJORNSON, Wilbur Stanley: Our Viking passed away at 103 years old on October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Stan is predeceased by his wife, Olive, and three sons, Steve, Gordon and Ben. He leaves behind his daughter, Sheri and her children Shilo, Courtnay Taylor and her family, Ashley (Jeff Dumas, Simone and Oliver) and Tess. His daughters-in-law, Gaye and her children Lani, (Kelly O'Flynn, Jaz and Kassidy) and Craig; Leigh and her children, Brent (Michelle, Blake and Alex), Keri-Lyn (Jack and Cate) and Tami (Mike Bachinski, Braelyn and Boston); and his granddaughter, Katrina and her family, along with several nieces and nephews. Stan was the most humble, hardworking, generous and gracious man. Everyone who met him immediately loved and respected him. With an early retirement from the sale of his sawmill, Stan had plenty of time to travel, golf, garden and invent. As the head of our "Family Circle", he led us in song and harmony. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Mackle, as well as all of the nurses and staff at both Interior Health and The Dorchester for their unbelievable care. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Rest in song, Daddy-O.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 2, 2019