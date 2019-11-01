|
|
VAN EYK, Wilhelmina "Willie" Maria: Willie Van Eyk went to her Lord on August 2, 2019. She will be missed greatly by her loving partner of 22 years Jane; her mom Johanna; father Kees; sister Debbie (Paul); nephew Devon (Clare) and their children; niece Shelby (Scott); Uncle Joe and Aunt Pat in Victoria; aunt Tina and uncle Andy; and other extended family in Ontario. Donations in memory of Willie to the new Heart Centre at Kelowna General Hospital, through the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, 2268 Pandosy Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1T2 (www.kghfoundation.com) would be appreciated. Thanks to all who have helped Willie over the years, especially in St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver and Kelowna General Hospital here in Kelowna. Arrangements through Everden Rust Funeral Services, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre, 250-768-8925. Condolences and memories may be shared through www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 1, 2019