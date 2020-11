TAYLOR, William & Margaret: Passed away suddenly on Tuesday October 27, 2020 in Penticton, BC. They are survived by their children; Jennifer Couto, Holly Ward and Ryan Taylor. The family would like to thank everyone for their caring thoughts and prayers during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the displaced fire victims www.redcross.ca/donate and also to the BC SPCA , 2200 Dartmouth Drive, Penticton, BC. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com