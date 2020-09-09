SHELDON, William Dallas: William Dallas Sheldon passed into the presence of the Lord on August 28, 2020 at the age of 89 years after a valiant battle with cancer. He is remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife of 16 years, Thelma; sister Marion (Charles), and their family; daughters Linzi (Nick), and Kara (Gord); sons Dwayne (Marion), and Dale (Carol), as well as Dale's family. Bill was sadly predeceased by his daughter Lani; brothers, Henry and Bob; mother, Josephine and father, Otto. Bill was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan and spent many years working for the federal government of Canada. He looked back fondly on traveling across Canada, especially throughout British Columbia, during his career. Bill was a devoted servant of the Lord at Penticton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, where he shared his steel guitar music and wonderful singing talents, including performances with the Gracemen Quartet and later, the Gospel Heirs Quartet. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing his steel guitar, traveling and photography, cheering on the Canucks, watching and, for many years, playing tennis. Bill was well-known for his warm personality, kind and generous nature, and love of life and laughter. A small memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Penticton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, at 290 Warren Ave West, with Pastor Greg Wellman officiating. Due to health and safety measures limiting the size of the service, please contact the family if you would like to attend. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, in memory of Bill.