William "Bill" HOLLOWAY

William "Bill" HOLLOWAY Obituary
HOLLOWAY, William "Bill": 1937 - 2019 It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our dear Bill. He was born and raised in Calgary, AB and retired in Kelowna, BC. A man of many talents, Bill worked in the automotive parts industry his whole life. He started working at a parts counter and eventually founded his own company. Bill always enjoyed a good sense of humour and a hearty debate. He was totally fascinated with the aviation industry. Bill leaves behind his wife of forty years, Diane; his son Darren; sister Helen; brothers Rick, Ed, Kal and Rob; as well as many loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Harold, and mother, Fran; and his brother Johnny and sister Sharon. A very special thank-you to Dr. Marie Michaud, Dr. Graeme McCauley, Joelle Wall, and Jack Huisman. We will miss you always. As per Bill's request there will be no service. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 3, 2019
