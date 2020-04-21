Home

William "Bill" IRONS

William "Bill" IRONS Obituary
IRONS, William "Bill": It is with heavy hearts but gratitude for his long life that the family announces William (Bill) Irons passed away at the age of 101. He was born in England October 5, 1918 and passed suddenly at home in Kelowna on April 11, 2020 He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Irons (nee Brummitt), son David (Donna) Irons, grandsons Todd Yule, Scott Yule, Kevin Irons, David (Melanie) Yule, Jeff (Margo) Irons and ten great grandchildren as well as by his stepdaughter Marie Brummitt, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Lou Irons, and his daughter, Pat Yule as well as stepsons Chris Brummitt and Bob Brummitt. The family will have a private service later due to Covid-19. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 21, 2020
