PALESCH, William "Bill" J.: It is with heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of William (Bill) Palesch in Kelowna, B.C. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 to be with his loved Marjie (predeceased 2017). He leaves a loving family: Karin (Murray), Nancy (John), Brian (Lindsay), 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, sister Hilda and many nieces and nephews. At the of age 90 years (1930-2020), Bill experienced a wonderful and fulfilling life, starting from humble beginnings in Saskatchewan. Leaving home at a young age Bill joined the RCAF for a brief time, then relocating to Nelson B.C. where he met a young lady, Marjorie, the love of his life, happily married for 62 years. He tried his skills in the lumber industry, as a fireman, finally joining Greyhound Bus Lines for a 34 year career (a job he loved). Bill and Marj's journey took them from Nelson, B.C. to Calgary, Alberta and on to Penticton, B.C. to enjoy retirement…. And that they did, golfing, curling and always a rum and coke to share with family and friends! To respect Dad's wishes there will be no service. Instead, please raise your glass and toast: "Cheers Bill, a life well lived, honored and loved! Rest in Peace". Our family wishes to acknowledge the entire staff at Spring Valley Care Centre for their compassionate, caring support given to our Dad. Thank-you Spring Valley Team. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com