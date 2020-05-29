LIDIN, William Jerry: October 4, 1927 - May 22, 2020 Jerry will be sadly missed by the love of his life, Audrey, who was his High School Sweetheart in Wakaw, SK. He will always be remembered for his help, generosity, and life stories. His generous financial help spread over 5 generations starting with his Mom, spouses, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a sports enthusiast in hockey where he was one of the top scorers with a team that won 5 Provincial Championships. While President of the Summerland Minor Hockey Association every kid could play even if their family didn't have the financial ability to pay. In his early years he loved to play tennis. Later in life golf and curling were his main-stay sports until he was 91 years of age. He was an avid Blue Jays fan…they need better pitching! He also enjoyed dancing with his wife, Audrey and was the Treasurer of the Local Club. He also had a musical talent and once played the clarinet, violin and trombone. Some of his favorite songs were My Way and That's Life by Frank Sinatra and Wind Beneath my Wings by Bette Midler. In his work life he was a proud Store Manager and District Manager for Federated Co-op in many prairie communities including St. Paul and Vegreville, AB. And while owning the Tastee Freeze in Summerland. Moms got a free sundae on Mother's Day and Dads got a free milkshake on Father's Day. He once offered the Juvenile Hockey team he coached a free Tastee Burger if they beat the #1 rated team in BC (North Shore Winter Club) at a game played before a packed house in the old Summerland Arena. Summerland, of course won. That team was special to him and he was special to the team. He also worked for the District of Kitimat as a Purchasing Agent where he quipped that it was the only job that he worked less then 40 hours a week. In all the communities he lived he was an active volunteer in clubs and events. In St. Paul in 1967 he was very active in their 100-Year Centennial Projects including the UFO Landing Pad and Prime Minister John Diefenbaker's only visit to St. Paul. Dad was very proud that Mr. Diefenbaker remembered dad's dad who, like Mr. Diefenbaker, was from Wakaw Saskatchewan. While in Vegreville he played for the Vegreville Rangers Hockey Club who won the 5 Provincial Championships. He was also a member of the committee that built the infamous Easter Egg that is a monument to the Ukranian Culture and a gateway entrance to Vegreville. But Summerland was his dream home that was largely responsible for his many friends and a long happy life. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Audrey; children, Gerald (Arden) Lidin, Cheryl (Ron) Watkins, Dayna (Hans) Stevens; step-son, Gary (Cindy) Mamchur and Grant (Cindy) Mamchur; grandchildren, Garrett, Mike, Loren and Susan; great-grandchildren, Rosalie, June and Phoebe. He is predeceased by his first wife, Edna; second wife, Helga; granddaughter, Amy; brothers, John and Joe; sisters, Betty and Helen and his parents. A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at a future date when larger gatherings are permitted. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 29, 2020.