MCCALLUM, William "Bill": Mar. 13, 1949 - May 01, 2020 Bill McCallum passed away on May 1, 2020 at age 71. He is predeceased by his parents (Francis and Elinor), and sister Donna (Whittet). He is survived by his ex-partner Betty Gene, sons Tyler and Adam (Lis Hoole), grandchildren Olivia and Ivy, brother John (Monica Milas), brother-in-law Bob Whittet (Janet Rayner-Thorne), aunt Lina Gallup, niece Chelsea Whittet (Jon Van Leeuwan) and numerous cousins. In his work as an addictions counselor Bill was known for his patience, empathy and wisdom. He had a wild mind at times that was also capable of great insight and compassion. His deepest joys were found in family and his love of music. Despite his struggles and challenges Bill demonstrated great strength and acceptance in his last year as his health declined. He lives on in all of our hearts. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kelowna General Hospital.



