William "Bill" MCCALLUM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCCALLUM, William "Bill": Mar. 13, 1949 - May 01, 2020 Bill McCallum passed away on May 1, 2020 at age 71. He is predeceased by his parents (Francis and Elinor), and sister Donna (Whittet). He is survived by his ex-partner Betty Gene, sons Tyler and Adam (Lis Hoole), grandchildren Olivia and Ivy, brother John (Monica Milas), brother-in-law Bob Whittet (Janet Rayner-Thorne), aunt Lina Gallup, niece Chelsea Whittet (Jon Van Leeuwan) and numerous cousins. In his work as an addictions counselor Bill was known for his patience, empathy and wisdom. He had a wild mind at times that was also capable of great insight and compassion. His deepest joys were found in family and his love of music. Despite his struggles and challenges Bill demonstrated great strength and acceptance in his last year as his health declined. He lives on in all of our hearts. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kelowna General Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved