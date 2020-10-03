William MOLLARD

MOLLARD, William: William "Ross" Mollard, 84 Passed away in La Quinta, California on Friday, September 25, 2020 He was a former Kelowna resident and very active in the community. He founded Mollard & Co Law Firm, was a member of Kelowna Golf Country Club, and served on the hospital board at Kelowna General. In 1978 he moved to Newport Beach, California with his family. In 2010 he and his wife moved to La Quinta, CA where he semi-retired. His final resting place will be Kelowna Memorial Park, Kelowna, BC. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date due to current restrictions.



