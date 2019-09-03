Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Chapel
William "Bill" PERRIE

William "Bill" PERRIE Obituary
PERRIE, William "Bill": August 9, 1938 - August 11, 2019. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William "Bill" Perrie on August 11, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Penticton, BC on August 9, 1938. Bill is predeceased by his wife Joyce Perrie, parents James and Edith Perrie, sister Jean Roberts and grandson Ryan James. Bill be lovingly remembered by his daughter Shelley (Gerry) Robinson, son Trevor MacDonald, many grandchildren and great grandchildren; nephew Ralph Roberts (Suzy and Oliva). A celebration of life will be held at the Merritt Funeral Chapel on September 28, 2019 at noon, with a reception to follow. The family would like to thank Dr. Mcleod and the care staff at the Florentine.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 3, 2019
